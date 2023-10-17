Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reﬂecting the Cre- ator. With Chapters in both Folsom, Roseville and Rocklin, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. They oﬀer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring plus the most fun musical-theater day camps in the summer.



Folsom, Roseville and Rocklin

916-623-4300

cytsacramento.org