CYT Summer Camps are High Energy, Super Fun, and the BEST WEEK EVER! Week-long musical theater day camps are for students ages 5-18. Camps are a fun and energetic immersion into the world of musical theater. Campers play exciting team games, engage in character-building lessons, and make new friends while rotating through theater workshops that include acting, singing, and dancing. Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Jesus. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, we offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. Register at cytsacramento.org



April 28-May 6

1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom CA 95630

