Family Friendly and No Dance Experience Required
Dance at The Old Sacramento Waterfront
August 20, September 3rd, September 24th, October 1st, October 8th
Time of Event: 6 PM – 10 PM, Dance Lessons 6 – 6:45 PM
Embarcadero in Old Sacramento, 1000 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
FREE
www.danceontheedge.com/events-calendar
Dance On The Edge provides outdoor pop-up events that are located in public spaces and accessible for all ages. Dance On The Edge also provides event services such as dance lessons, demonstrations, and entertainment.
Our signature pop-up event is the annual Summer and Fall dance series at the Old Sacramento
Waterfront. Visit www.DanceOnTheEdge.com for more information