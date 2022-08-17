Family Friendly and No Dance Experience Required

Dance at The Old Sacramento Waterfront

August 20, September 3rd, September 24th, October 1st, October 8th

Time of Event: 6 PM – 10 PM, Dance Lessons 6 – 6:45 PM

Embarcadero in Old Sacramento, 1000 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

FREE

www.danceontheedge.com/events-calendar

Dance On The Edge provides outdoor pop-up events that are located in public spaces and accessible for all ages. Dance On The Edge also provides event services such as dance lessons, demonstrations, and entertainment.

Our signature pop-up event is the annual Summer and Fall dance series at the Old Sacramento

Waterfront. Visit www.DanceOnTheEdge.com for more information