The Capables is an inclusive children’s book series with a focus on inclusion of Disability. The award-winning series was created and written by TV producer, Danny Jordan (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, MasterChef, Deal or No Deal). The mission of The Capables series is to empower children with disabilities, while educating those without disabilities.
THECAPABLES.COM
The Capables is an inclusive children’s book series with a focus on inclusion of Disability. The award-winning series was created and written by TV producer, Danny Jordan (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, MasterChef, Deal or No Deal). The mission of The Capables series is to empower children with disabilities, while educating those without disabilities.