Dave’s Hot Chicken has just opened its newest location, in Fair Oaks, located at 8810 Madison Ave. in the Madison Marketplace.

Alongside that, they just launched our newest product, the Hot Box! The company’s new Hot Boxes are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Hot Boxes are available in three varieties:

Jumbo-Size Sliders (10)

Jumbo-Size Tenders (10)

Box of Fries (almost a pound and a half of Dave’s signature seasoned, crispy fries)

Each Hot Box of Sliders or Tenders can be ordered with two of Dave’s seven levels of spice per Hot Box, including No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and Reaper®, which is made with Carolina Reaper Peppers, the hottest in the world.



(916) 866-1670

www.daveshotchicken.com