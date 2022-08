Who: David Garibaldi

What: Back To School Art Supply Drive + Live Stream

When: Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 4pm, August 6th, 2022

Where: War On Walls Studio, 500 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Register to watch live stream performance in person at garibaldiarts.com/studio

Why: Provide supplies for teachers who have used their personal funds to teach their students art projects. Donate New or very gently used supplies that can be used by Elementary and Middle School students.