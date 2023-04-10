The Davis Cherry Blossom Festival is a FREE two-day festival that takes place at Sudwerk Brewery in Davis every year. The festival aims to create an inclusive environment for different communities in the greater Northern California area to share cultural traditions, art forms, and ideas. Featuring three stages and over 16 hours of programming from local bands and taiko ensembles, families can spend all day listening to music and participating in activities like mochi making, lantern painting, origami, calligraphy and more. Funds from this year’s festival will be donated to Asian Pacific Community Counseling, a non-profit dedicated to reducing stigma associated with mental illness in the AAPI community.



Sudwerk Brewery 2001 2nd St Davis, CA 95618

davischerryblossom.com

