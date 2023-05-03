Their beignets are made fresh on site, using the best ingredients and fried to golden perfection. They’re the perfect indulgence for any sweet tooth, and they’ve got a variety of flavors to choose from. They also make fresh Chicory Cold Brewed Coffee and delicious sauces for dipping those beautiful beignets into. Plus, their pop-up set-up is completely mobile, so they can set up shop just about anywhere. Be on the lookout for them throughout San Joaquin and Sacramento Counties and check out their event schedule at WWW.BEENYAY.COM

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction