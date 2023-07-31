Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center is a private non-profit program dedicated to improving the well-being of family caregivers and providing support throughout the caregiving process. They serve 13 Northern California Counties and all of our services are free to unpaid family caregivers. They offer a comprehensive package of services to help fulfill our mission—specialized information; Family Consultation; Respite Care; Counseling; Support Groups; Education and Training, and Legal Consultations.



(916) 728-9333

www.deloro.org

www.facebook.com/DelOroCaregiver



