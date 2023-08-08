IT’S NATIONAL SPAM MUSUBI DAY (Spam musubi is a snack and lunch food composed of a slice of grilled Spam sandwiched either in between or on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori

AND 808 DAY (CELEBRATION OF ISLAND CULTURE)

Dellsubi is a small family pop-up kitchen business in the Elk Grove/Sacramento area that specializes in Spam Musubis, a staple rice snack in Hawaii. Their musubis are not your typical spam musubis. Although it is inspired by Hawaii’s traditional flavors like the spam, rice, wrapped in nori (seaweed), their musubis are more like a California fusion inspired by sushi, and their multi-asian heritage, but the main ingredient is spam. They like to say they are fancy or gourmet musubis and are made fresh to order at our pop-ups.