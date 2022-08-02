Gary runs on over to Denio’s. Food court, massive farmer’s market, and swap meet. On going for over 70 years



Denio’s Roseville Farmers Market was founded in 1947 by Jim and Marilee Denio. It began small, with a single individual selling produce near the Southern Pacific Railroad Yard. Before long, the Saturday “Auction” by Mr. Denio became the main highlight at Denio’s. Soon, other vendors began to rent space from Mr. Denio and sell their products. In time, the Farmer’s Market developed into a local Saturday event. As word spread throughout the valley and foothills, other sellers of all types of commodities became a part of the Farmer’s Market.





Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Market

1551 Vineyard Rd

Roseville, 95678

deniosmarket.com

@denios