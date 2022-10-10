On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville.



Citrus Heights

Stone Gambling Hall

Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.



Fuel your game with award-winning bites from Sammy’s, starring a menu inspired by a modern touch on classic tavern fare paired carefully with local brew.

stonesgamblinghall.com/





Sacramento

Brannon Manor

Come find over 125 shopping, dining, events, and attractions located in the beautiful Old Sacramento Waterfront historic district, and one of these spots, is Brannan Manor.

brannanmanor.com



La Mesa RV

Hundreds of new and used RVs for sale company-wide. Our massive selection includes:

Top brands like Winnebago, Tiffin, Fleetwood, Leisure Travel Vans, Keystone and Roadtrek

One-stop shopping with top brands all in one location

Complete selection by product and floorplan

Shows provide an opportunity to explore a number of different manufacturers and floorplans side by side.

Free admission and parking

Huge selection

Every RV is clearly priced for quick sale

Interact with factory representatives

Trades welcomed, financing available



https://www.lamesarv.com/



Roseville

California Backyard

California Backyard has all sorts of furniture and backyard accessories to make your backyard the most comfortable and appealing style out there. They carry dining sets that are so easy to use that you would not know they are high quality outdoor furniture. Round tables in several sizes, rectangles and ovals, from expanding tables to small bistro sets, you can find the size you are looking for at California Backyard. Choose from swivel rockers and dining chairs or easy to get into bar height dining collections. Order from our stock or special order your choice of colors, we can accommodate any outdoor dining need there is.



Along with that, they also offer fire pits both in stock and special order. Round, square, rectangle, chat height, dining height and bar height fire pits are available. You can purchase a stand alone firepit or purchase one with matching seating. We also sell accessories for fire pits such as covers, glass wind guards, fire glass for the fire bowl and log sets.

californiabackyard.com