A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln.



Hard Rock Hotel

From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!



This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck on the casino floor and choose from over 1,600 table games and slot machines, in an effort to win big! Whether you’re a high-roller or just hoping to have some fun, you’re sure to find it here. Discover new favorites alongside memorable classics, whether that’s the newest slot machine or the excitement at the craps table all at the Hard Rock Casino in Sacramento!



hardrockhotelsacramento.com



Redding



Redding is the sunniest city in all of California. If that’s not reason enough, consider a wide range of outdoor activities that will keep you engaged from sunrise to well after sunset. Redding, CA is the place to stretch your legs and your limits – whether it’s hiking the hills or rafting the rapids. Looking for a lazy day on the lake? We got you. Do you prefer the thrill of off-road biking in the woods or a scenic river ride? Done and done. Get out in Redding already!



https://visitredding.com/





Wise Villa Winery in Lincoln



Wise Villa has been a family owned and operated winery, estate vineyard, and Tuscan-style bistro located in the heart of the Sierra Foothills Wine Appellation of Placer County. Our grapes are meticulously grown using organic and sustainable practices. During harvest we go a step further by triple sorting and implementing whole berry cold fermentation to retain a balanced wine with natural fresh fruit character.

The ONLY WINERY in Placer County to feature a FULL DINING EXPERIENCE complete with a Tuscan-style bistro, charming courtyard, elegant tasting bar, wine educators, professional waitstaff, & culinary team.

Our mission is to provide our guests with the experience of an elegant European vacation by providing an internationally themed winery & food pairing experience in the setting of our Tuscan style vineyard and bistro.



wisevillawinery.com





Hotel Winters

Located in Yolo County, just 25 miles from the Sacramento International Airport and at the start of the beautifully manicured Hwy 128, Winters serves as the eastern gateway to Napa wine country. Nestled in the heart of downtown Winters, Hotel Winters is boutique spa hotel surrounded by celebrated restaurants, renowned wine-tasting rooms, and unique shops. Travelers will enjoy the unparalleled beauty of Winters’ countryside year-round. For adventure seekers, hot air ballooning, water sports, hiking, and biking are offered at nearby Lake Berryessa and Blue Ridge Mountains. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy the seven Western Yolo County wineries.



hotelwinters.com