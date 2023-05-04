Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is located in beautiful Amador County, just East of Sacramento. Resort amenities include the Casino with table games, slots, and a High-Limit room, Hotel, RV Park, Resort Shuttle, and a variety of award winning dining options. The surrounding region is home to the famous motherlode gold country and features adventures for all, including world class hiking, camping, fishing, boating, wineries, and rich history.



Win a 2023 Ford Explorer on Monday, May 29 from 4PM to 7PM during the Memorial Day Drive-away! Every 2,000 points earned April 1 through May 29 equals one entries into the drawing. Earn bonus entries every Monday and Friday in May.



For more information, call 800-822-9466 or visit JacksonCasino.com





Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction