On this special episode of Studio 40, Gary and Scott get themselves an RV from La Mesa RV and travel around California.



lamesarv.com



Old Sacramento



Come find over 125 shopping, dining, events, and attractions located in the beautiful Old Sacramento Waterfront historic district, and one of these spots, is Brannan Manor.



brannanmanor.com



oldsacramento.com





Amador County

Plan your Amador Adventure. Paddle a lake, sip barbera wine, explore a cave, shop boutiques, pan for gold.

Wake up inside a historic hotel. Enjoy gallery openings, farmers’ markets and farm-to-fork dining at locally-owned restaurants. Switch it up with gaming at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort or Harrah’s Northern California, historic tours, or Main Street events.



visitamador.com



Helwig Winery owns 60 acres of grapes in Northern California split between four vineyards located in Amador County and El Dorado County. Additionally, we purchase grapes from premier Amador vineyards so we can offer our guests a variety of high-quality wines.

To ensure we have the best possible grape supply, we rely on our expert vineyard management partner, Lauzere Vineyard Services. Carol Laubach from Lauzere started work on our grapes in Amador County years before we opened Helwig Winery to the public. Thank you for the excellent results Carol!



helwigwinery.com





Tiburon



Just north of San Francisco in a quiet sailing town on the Tiburon Peninsula, The Lodge at Tiburon is set on 3 beautiful acres in Marin County and combines rustic charm, upscale comforts, and stately accommodations for a stay rooted in both outdoor adventure and urbane enjoyment.



lodgeattiburon.com





Only a handful of hotels in all of California enjoy the distinction of a waterside position. At Waters Edge Hotel – perched on an historic dock – you’ll fully immerse in a watery respite on the spectacular Northern California shoreline.



watersedgehotel.com





Say hello to Tiburon By The Bay. Say hello to our easy small town vibe, and to our undemanding pace. Say hello to stunning views from every spot in town. Say hello to hiking, biking, floating, connecting, and being.

Doesn’t that sound nice?



destinationtiburon.org



Healdsburg



Our beautiful Healdsburg tasting room is located the heart of Sonoma Wine Country! This tasting room features panoramic vineyard views, world-class artwork and, most importantly, award-winning wines. We can be found just off the intersection of Westside Road and Dry Creek Road. Members are invited to picnic with bottle service vineyard-side.

bacawines.com

