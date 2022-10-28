

On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth.



Happy Daze RV



Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.

Happy Daze RV's is based in Northern California and serves the needs of RV enthusiasts all over California, Nevada and other states. We have 3 locations, Sacramento, Livermore and Gilroy, and surrounding areas, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Redding, Reno, Lodi, Manteca, Modesto, Vacaville, Vallejo, Concord, Livermore, and the Bay Area.

Carrying manufactures you know and trust. Tiffin Motorhomes; Allegro, Phaeton, Forest River; Sunseeker, Grand Design RV; Momentum, Reflection, Solitude, Imagine, DRV; Mobile Suites, Mobile Suites Aire, and much more!

Rentals – service – sales – parts contact us for all your RV needs.



https://www.happydazerv.com/



Wine On 49

All the tasting rooms are within walking distance in downtown Sutter Creek. Sip wine, dine, shop and stroll through one of the gold rush era’s most charming towns.

wineon49.com



Yorba Wine

Shake Ridge Vineyards is truly a multi-generational effort. The present ‘adult’ generation put in their hours as kids, pulling irrigation hoses, filling smudge pots and picking oranges and avocados on the original family homestead in Corona. When the adventure migrated to Shake Ridge Ranch, even the grandparents came out of retirement to join the endeavor.

https://www.yorbawines.com/



Baiocchi Wines



From the moment the idea took shape to produce premium, small lot wines, we have stayed focused on the land, the fruit, the wine, and the life. With that in mind, our mission is to produce fine wine, from exceptional grapes, grown in a high altitude setting. As we continue to learn about balance and harmony, and their relationship to winemaking, we consider the individual elements from which wine is derived: soil, water, fruit, and craft. From the composition of the soil, to the handling of the grapes, their wines speak to this relationship.



https://www.baiocchiwines.com/



Bella Grace Vineyards

What do engineered products, life insurance, and winemaking have in common? The answer is, more than you may think! For Bella Grace Vineyards’ proprietors, husband and wife team Charlie and Michael Havill, the three industries share two people who have discovered a single passion – winemaking!

In addition to perfect soil conditions, Charlie & Michael Havill practice sustainable wine-growing. By planting organic cover crops with organic compost in the winter, they are able to sow the green matter back into the soil during the spring!

https://www.bellagracevineyards.com/



Le Mulet Rouge

Taste the diverse selection of handcrafted award winning wines! Le Mulet Rouge Wine Tasting is nestled inside a historic 1800s building located in the old gold rush town of Sutter Creek, California.

They treat their guests like the way they treat their wines – absolute personal attention.

https://www.lemuletrouge.com/



Helwig Winery

Helwig Winery owns 60 acres of grapes in Northern California split between four vineyards located in Amador County and El Dorado County. Additionally, they purchase grapes from premier Amador vineyards so they can offer their guests a variety of high-quality wines.

To ensure they have the best possible grape supply, they rely on our expert vineyard management partner, Lauzere Vineyard Services. Carol Laubach from Lauzere started work on our grapes in Amador County years before we opened Helwig Winery to the public



https://www.helwigwinery.com/



Scott Harvey Wines

Scott Harvey Wines was created out of market demand for Scott’s wines – “niche wines that over deliver.” The Scott Harvey line focuses on Scott’s roots – Barbera, Zinfandel, and Syrah from the Sierras. Approachable, food friendly and full of luscious fruit, these wines have struck a chord in the marketplace.



(209) 245-3670



https://www.scottharveywines.com/



Twin Rocks Estate Winery

Without intentional respite, work is a fruitless endeavor. Founders Angela and James Sehr have a passion for wellness. They began the winery as an extension of their life’s work; both having spent their careers in the medical industry. Similarly, they enjoy helping people through times of injury or illness. Twin Rocks Estate Winery is a place for connecting with family, friends, neighbors and yourself.

https://trwinery.com/