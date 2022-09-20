yountville.com

A small town but dense with so much activities and places of interest.



The Art Walk

Yountville Arts was formed in 2009 to provide vision, leadership, inspiration, and support artist and their art in Yountville.



townofyountville.com/about/art-in-yountville/art-walk





Hill Family Estate

Hill Family Estate produced their first wines in 2001, a Merlot and a red blend called Origin. Production ranges between 9,000 to 12,000 cases annually. Having a repertoire of 12 different vineyards to draw from they are able to select only the highest quality fruit for their wines.



hillfamilyestate.com



La Calenda

La Calenda takes its name from a Oaxacan parade that traditionally kicks-off weddings, graduations and other community celebrations. True to its festive inspiration, the restaurant is a cheerful gathering place that fosters a spirit of togetherness.

La Calenda combines traditional food and fixtures in a family-friendly environment. Drawing on fresh and artisanal ingredients, and employing traditional cooking methods, the restaurant features dishes from Oaxaca while casting a glance across a range of Mexican regional cuisines.



lacalendamex.com



HALL Winery

HALL produces some of the most distinctive and unique wines from the Napa Valley. All HALL wines are crafted from grapes grown in some of Napa Valley’s finest vineyards. Browse our categories.



hallwines.com