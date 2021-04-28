Dia Del Nino

This entire week, La Familia Counseling Center is hosting Día Del Niño: celebrating all children events virtually. “We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to once again bring the children’s day celebration to our community this year, as unfortunately, we had to cancel the 2020 celebration due to the pandemic,” said Liz Nava, lead family resource aid at La Familia Counseling Center. “Yet we are honored to bring this celebration virtually this year with the colossal support of our cultural partners. We love the idea of being able to innovate and reinvent ourselves to make sure we continue to celebrate our youth and children.” Between April 26 and April 30, a variety of free educational activities will be available for children and families via zoom offered by the Sacramento Art Museum, the Sacramento Public Library, the Indian Museum and other partners.
(916) 452-3601
lafcc.org
@lafamiliacounselingcenter