Dia Del Nino

The latino center of art + culture in Sacramento sponsors its seventh annual Sía del Niño/Kidday on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. Until 2:00 p.m. This special day celebrating children will offer a day of fun-filled, virtual, experiences to expose children to the arts. The day includes art-making projects, art demonstrations and performances by El Circo by Mexico City’s Marionetas de la Esquina (English and Spanish) and dilly dally the clown. This year’s event will be held virtually, as we continue to protect the community from the spread of covid-19 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

