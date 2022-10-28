Your Partner in Health and Wellness

Selecting a health care plan that fits your needs is a big decision. You want a partner who will be by your side every step of the way—to help you stay well and support you when you’re not feeling your best. That’s why Western Health Advantage—the local plan that doctors trust—is a partner of Dignity Health, the largest hospital provider in California.

Together, Western Health Advantage and Dignity Health offer comprehensive coverage and health care options. If you are looking for health care insurance and exceptional providers, look no further. Western Health Advantage and Dignity Health are committed to providing high-quality, affordable care to you and the communities we serve.

From your first consultation through lifelong care and systemwide support, you’ve got all you need in one team.

With Western Health Advantage and Dignity Health, you’ll get access to:

A high quality network including more than 1,000 primary and specialty care providers across hundreds of locations through Mercy Medical Group, Woodland Clinic and Hill Physicians Medical Group

Five hospitals throughout Greater Sacramento and Yolo counties, over 20 urgent care centers, 12 imaging locations, 31 lab locations and 10 outpatient surgery centers

The region’s leader in cardiac and stroke care, also offering nationally-recognized cancer care, orthopedics, family birth centers and more

Virtual visits for primary care and many specialties

Expanded online appointment scheduling

Enhanced patient portal resources, including the ability to communicate with your care team online, review lab results, manage health records, and more

24/7 nurse advice and virtual urgent care

Find out more at www.dignityhealth.org/openenrollment or www.westernhealth.com/dignityhealth

