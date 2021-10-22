Complete Care and Coverage: Locally Grown

Selecting health care for you and your family is a big decision. You want clinical expertise from the region’s top doctors and the latest technology available in hospitals and clinics close to home. And, you need a health plan that offers value and coverage. Good news. Western Health Advantage—the local health plan that doctors trust—is a partner of Dignity Health, the largest health system in California.

Together, we offer comprehensive coverage with the area’s leading doctors who aren’t just experts in the field of medicine. They’re experts in the kind of care we all need: kindness.

With Western Health Advantage and Dignity Health, you’ll get access to:

A high quality network including more than 1,000 primary and specialty care providers across hundreds of locations through Mercy Medical Group, Woodland Clinic and Hill Physicians Medical Group

Five hospitals throughout Greater Sacramento and Yolo counties, as well as 22 urgent care centers, 12 imaging locations, 31 lab locations and 10 outpatient surgery centers

The region’s leader in cardiac and stroke care, also offering nationally-recognized cancer care, orthopedics, family birth centers and more

Virtual visits for primary care and many specialties

Expanded online appointment scheduling

Enhanced patient portal resources, including the ability to communicate with your care team online, review lab results, manage health records, and more

24/7 nurse advice and virtual urgent care

Find out more at www.dignityhealth.org/openenrollment or www.westernhealth.com/dignityhealth.