Choosing a health insurance plan that connects you to Dignity Health means you’ll have access to over 1,000 primary and specialty care providers across hundreds of locations through our affiliated medical groups – Hill Physicians Medical Group, Mercy Medical Group and Woodland Clinic.

We know that convenience and timely access to care is a priority. More than 80% of primary care physicians are accepting new patients, and all of our affiliated medical groups offer virtual visits, including availability with all Mercy Medical Group and Woodland Clinic primary care physicians and specialists. Patients can also access secure online portals to communicate with their care team, review lab results, manage health records, and more.

In addition, selecting a health plan that includes the Dignity Health network provides you with access to other health care services, including 6 hospitals, more than 20 urgent care centers, 12 imaging locations, 31 lab locations and 10 outpatient surgery centers.

Dignity Health has our patients covered in all of life’s planned and unplanned health care events. In emergencies, urgencies, for preventive care or routine appointments, there is an open door waiting for you. Learn more at DignityHealth.org/OpenEnrollment