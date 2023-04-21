DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES

WINNING BUSINESS CONCEPT OF THE

2022-23 CALLING ALL DREAMERS BUSINESS INCUBATOR PROGRAM: DIPPED N COLOR SPLAT STUDIO

Drum roll please…the Downtown Sacramento Foundation is proud and excited to announce Monet Dyson from Dipped N Color Splat Studio as the winner of the 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers business incubator program. The coveted prize package includes $20,000 in cash and in-kind services and resources valued at $120,000 to help launch the small business and turn dreams into a reality with a downtown Sacramento storefront.



www.CallingAllDreamers.org