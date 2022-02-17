Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates back into Sacramento & Stockton next February playing Stockton Arena from February 3-6 followed by Golden 1 Center from February 17-21, 2022. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!