Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters returning to be featured in seven fun-filled performances November 2-5, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.



