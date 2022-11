Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Sacramento from November 3–6 at Golden 1 Center.



www.disneyonice.com

@disneyonice

special offer code/special for viewers

code ARIEL for $5 off