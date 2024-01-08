Distinct Physique Fitness is proud to say people come for the workouts but stay for the community! They work with many types of athletes from Spartan racers to sport specific athletes as well as emergency responders and busy professionals ages 30 and over.

Celebrating 10 years in business and my new collaboration with GRIT Performance Physical Therapy and trainers, Shavon Williams, and Carissa Tompkins.

With the goal of creating an environment where anyone can come and get all their fitness and wellness needs met in one space, they now are able to offer multiple fitness classes, personal training, nutrition coaching, physical therapy services, and athletic training from a group of enthusiastic professionals.

They want to celebrate with the community by opening the studio and showcasing all we have to offer. This event will include:

Free 30 min workouts from each of the trainers

Hands on athletic workshops for pre-season and pre-race preparation

Live music from Bowman Entertainment

Good Roots Café food truck will be onsite to provide healthy food and espresso.

Youth sports workshop for ages 11 to 14

Raffle prizes

All details and link to register on website below.

COME JOIN THEM FOR THE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION WITH SOME HIGH ENERGY WORKOUTS, INFORMATIVE WORKSHOPS, LIVE MUSIC AND MORE ON SATURDAY JANUARY 13TH, 8AM TO 1PM.

Distinct Physique Fitness

10398 Rockingham Dr. #9

Sacramento

www.distinctphysique.com

IG: @distinctphysiquefitness