DJB Customs is a Sacramento-based custom sneaker designer who is breathing more life into Sacramento’s art and sneaker community. DJB Customs has created over 200 custom sneakers, and has worked on some impressive projects for the Sacramento Kings and Stockton Kings.
https://www.djb-customs.com/
