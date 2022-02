(ABC4) – As good as chocolate is, and as popular as it has become in our culture – especially around Valentine’s Day, it’s likely we didn’t celebrate it as much as the Mayas did thousands of years.

Well, to be clear it wasn’t candy bars as much as it was the cacao bean, the plant when mixed with sugar creates what we now call chocolate. When the Maya people were living in northern Yucatan, Mexico inhabited the area more than 3,000 years ago, they considered cacao to be a gift from their gods and even used the beans as currency at their ancient marketplaces.