DOCO Offers Ways to Celebrate the Fall Season

DOCO (Downtown Commons) announces ways for shoppers and guests to celebrate and savor the fall season. From cold weather fashions to seasonal cocktails and tasty treats, the inviting open-air DOCO plaza is a central gathering spot perfect for families and friends interested in dining, shopping or enjoying the amenities.



In addition, the plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. Plus, new members receive their first 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries and retail tenants.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”