With Up to 50 Vendors & Artisans, DOCO’s Makers Market Returns April 30

DOCO (Downtown Commons) is excited to announce the return of the popular and high-energy Makers Market, presented by River City Marketplace, on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to 50 local vendors and artisans will be set up to offer an ever-changing and diverse assortment of handmade specialty items showcased on the spacious, open-air DOCO plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to shop for a wide variety of items such as jewelry, bath and body products, artwork, greeting cards, candles and more. Additionally, the plaza will be filled with entertaining music.

Makers Market shoppers are also encouraged to visit the retailers and shops available at DOCO, including Capital Agenda, Fresh N Fitted (temporary pop-up shop), Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Impound Comics, Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage, Sacramento Kings Team Store, and Urban Outfitters.

Additional DOCO Makers Markets will occur periodically throughout the year, with the next taking place on June 25. Future markets may feature special pop-ups with hands-on activities for kids, arts and crafts, and engaging performances by local groups.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Social Media Tag: #DOCOSacramento, #HelloDOCO.



Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”