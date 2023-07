The Dolly Llama is bringing their famed waffle and ice cream desserts to Elk Grove on Saturday, July 29th! The first 100 guests to arrive at 12pm will receive free swag. Guests can look forward to topping fresh, warm waffles with their favorite flavor of ice cream and unlimited toppings. Come check out the trendiest dessert shop in town!

The Dolly Llama’s Elk Grove Grand Opening

Saturday, July 29th

12:00 PM

4810 Elk Grove Blvd Suite 140, Elk Grove CA 95758