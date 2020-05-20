Don’t miss the premiere of Ultimate Tag on FOX40!

Studio40 Live’s Gary Gelfand and Scott Moak are gearing up for the premiere of Ultimate Tag right here on FOX40! Are you ready for a challenge?
Ultimate Tag is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase, co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt. Each week, competitors – who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes – must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: don’t get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.
Don’t miss Ultimate Tag on FOX40, Wednesday nights at 9pm!