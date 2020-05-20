Don’t miss the premiere of Ultimate Tag on FOX40!

People may be surprised to learn that they can do nearly all of their banking online or through a mobile app. This is especially important to know right now as people are looking to shelter in place and practice social distancing. You can check your balance, pay bills, and transfer funds. You can even deposit checks through many mobile apps, including the stimulus checks that will be going out in the mail starting next week.

You’ll want to ensure you are using a secure WiFi connection. It is also highly recommended to change your password regularly and avoid using the same password for multiple sites. With many financial institutions, you can also turn on two-factor authentication, which requires an additional security check before you can access your account, such as receiving a text message to your phone and entering it online to continue to your information. If you do feel your account may have been compromised, contact your credit union or bank and the authorities right away.