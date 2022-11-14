Double Shot Coffee Bar is located in the Sienna Ridge Shopping Center and is owned and operated by Brendan and Kat McCarthy, who reside in the foothills of El Dorado County.



With a modern edge, the coffee shop provides a comfortable space with plenty of seating options. Freshly baked goods are created from the owners themselves, and a variety of local bakeries.



The also make fresh breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, strawberry toast with marscapone, as well as no caffeine drinks and smoothies for the kids.



Double Shot Coffee Bar

3381 Bass Lake Rd Suite 100 El Dorado Hills, CA.

(916) 468-6998

www.doubleshotcoffeebar.com

Fall’n for Hot Chocolate

11/19/2022

9AM – NOON