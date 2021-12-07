Downtown Ice Rink

Open Tuesday through Sunday until January 16, 2022, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink presented by Dignity Health is the region’s beloved outdoor season ice rink. For a complete list of special events and more information, visit GoDowntownSac.com.



• Every Tuesday through January 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Tune in Tuesday Presented by Audacy

Skaters can get their groove on while favorite local DJ’s from KSFM spin popular tunes live at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink.



• Friday, December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Mia’s Tree Presented by Audacy

Skaters will enjoy giving back on this special one-night-only group skate with a two-person admission price of $10.25 and an opportunity to donate to the Downtown Boys & Girls Club. The community is encouraged to spend the evening with a loved one and spread holiday love.



• Sunday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Crafting Kindness Presented by Dignity Health

Skaters of all ages are encouraged to celebrate 2nd Sunday and Craft Kindness that will include a hands-on workshop with a unique craft to take home and share with friends and family.



• Sunday, December 12 (All Day): Skate to Keep Warm Presented by Western Advantage Health

‘Tis the season to give back! With the cold, winter months approaching, Western Health Advantage is hosting a coat drive for those in need. Ice skaters are encouraged to spread the love to the Downtown district by dropping off new or gently used coats, socks, gloves, and anything else neighbors might need.



• Saturday, December 18: DOCO Day Presented by Downtown Commons

DOCO encourages skaters to spend this special Saturday at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink and the festive plaza that is just steps away. Before or after skating, shoppers can get a head start on Christmas shopping by signing up for DOCO Rewards – a new loyalty program – on-site and getting the first 200 points for free plus an additional 100 bonus points for putting on a pair of skates and taking a turn around the ice. Plus, when shoppers present a same-day receipt made at a DOCO business, they will get $5 off their ice skate entry.



• Sunday, December 18 from 6 to 10 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Silent Skate Presented by HOF

Skaters are invited to the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party hosted by HOF. Those wearing an ugly sweater will receive $2 off admission and skate rental. Those participating will have the opportunity to join the 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl, which will take place in the Downtown core

