Downtown Sac Ice Rink

Open Tuesday through Sunday until January 16, 2022, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink presented by Dignity Health is the region’s beloved outdoor season ice rink. For a complete list of special events and more information, visit GoDowntownSac.com.  

  • Crafting Kindness: 11 AM – 1 PM Sunday, Jan. 9 – Presented by Dignity Health, celebrate Sacramento’s growing art scene by participating in the production of a community art piece at the Ice Rink. Enjoy a hands-on workshop to create unique crafts to share with friends and family, and skate into the week.
  • Every Tuesday through January 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.Tune in Tuesday Presented by Audacy – Skaters can get their groove on while favorite local DJ’s from KSFM spin popular tunes live at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink.

