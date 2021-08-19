Downtown Sacramento Partnership Giveaway

Downtown Sacramento Partnership launches

“Welcome Back to Downtown Sac” giveaway program with coveted prize packages.

In partnership with the City of Sacramento, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is proud to launch a “Welcome Back to Downtown Sac” giveaway program designed to recognize and reward fully vaccinated workers who have returned to their downtown offices and who have continued to drive much-needed recovery for local businesses, restaurants, and retailers. Each week from August 18 to September 22, one winner will be randomly selected to receive a coveted prize package for two valued at approximately $550.

Prize packages will vary each week and include special experiences, overnight stays, and valuable gift cards. Examples of prizes include tickets to visit Sacramento’s iconic Farm-to-Fork Tower Bridge Dinner, 3-day VIP backstage passes to Aftershock Festival, tickets to popular Broadway Sacramento shows, tickets to Golden 1 Center events, downtown dollars e-gift cards to downtown restaurants and retailers, and more.

All employees currently working and/or returning to work in Downtown Sacramento – in gyms, offices, restaurants, retail establishments and event venues, along with those in personal and professional service fields – are eligible if they are fully vaccinated against covid-19 (City of Sacramento employees are not eligible for this giveaway). Downtown workers are encouraged to enter early as they only need to apply once to be eligible for each week’s drawings. To enter the “Welcome Back to Downtown Sac” giveaway, downtown workers are encouraged to enter here: visit www.downtownsac.org.