‘Please don’t bite me!’ a non-fiction illustrated children’s book that highlights the insects that we are always annoyed by but probably don’t know that much about. Everyone has been bitten by a mosquito, stung by a wasp or had something itchy hiding in their hair. But how much do you actually know about these annoying insects? Ever wondered how mosquitoes find you? Or how wasps can build nests up to 16 feet wide? Or how fleas can jump 150 times their own height? These questions and more are answered in this book that explores the lives of some of the most irritating buzzing, biting and stinging insects.

Dr. Nazzy is the author of ‘Please don’t bite me!’ and a queer Iranian-American mother of two witty and wonderful kids. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and now lives in Woodland, California. Dr. Nazzy loves bugs of all varieties, whether they are six-legged or microscopic. She received her Bachelors of Science in Entomology from the University of California Davis and her PhD in Microbiology, Virology, and Parasitology from University of Pennsylvania. She worked for many years as a post-doctoral researcher before becoming a professor. Dr. Nazzy has since moved on to the biotech sector and now works as a senior scientist at a local biotech company. In her free time she enjoys volunteering at the Bohart Museum and writing children’s books that make people itch while reading them. Please reach out to her if you are interested in having her visit a classroom, library, or bookstore.



www.nazzypakpour.com