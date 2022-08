Dr. Speed’s Dog Dental Kit is a 7 piece, at-home pet cleaning and care kit containing a dog toothbrush, professional polisher, tartar cleaner, plaque scraper and stain remover. It contains disposable stainless steel teeth tools for use with dogs. For National Dog Day, August 26, 2022, Dr. Speed’s Dog Dental Kits will be available on Amazon at a 50% discount.

