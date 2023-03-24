DRAGON BEAUX DIM DUM RESTAURANT

NOW OPEN AT SKY RIVER CASINO

Sky River Casino is now home to the highly anticipated dim sum restaurant Dragon Beaux that opened in January 2023. Chef Willie Ng’s Palette Group has partnered with Sky River to bring the famed dim sum destination to Elk Grove.

The beloved Bay Area restaurant group is known for its mouth-watering dim sum, hot pot, wok rice and noodles dishes which are now available at Sky River casino inside Dragon Beaux, as well as Koi Palace, a fast casual experience inside The Market at Sky River. Dragon Beaux will offer a full dim sum cart service and a la carte menu. For more information and to book a reservation, visit Skyriver.com/dining-and-drinks/dragonbeaux