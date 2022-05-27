Step right up and join the fun at BARNival Weekend , Saturday May 28th! We’re hosting a deliciously imaginative carnival extravaganza at Drake’s: The Barn, featuring fairground fares, fun, and games From 1-4pm, kids and grown ups of all ages can join the fun with carnival games, ice cream trucks, bubble fun stations, and a Petting Zoo ! In the evening, our friends with Big Fun Circus will dazzle your delights with stilt walkers, magic shows, and LED dancers. ✨Admission is FREE, so come on come all!✨ Indulgent fairground fare will be available all weekend, and will include Corn Dogs, Friend Pickles, Elote cups, Funnel Cakes, Nacho Pizza, and more! Guests over 21 can delight in our “Fish in a Barrel” Capri Pouch Cocktail, Mangonadas, Lushies, and ice cold Drake’s Beer!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction