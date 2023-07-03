Oh my stars, Red, White, & Brew is here! Drake’s: The Barn has the supreme viewing space for fireworks in all of Sacramento! Gear up for a 4th of July to remember!!

The party starts at 6:00pm with a live DJ set by Patrick Coe, shifting into a three-channel Silent Disco from 9pm-Midnight, curated by Sacramento legends, HOF. Our prime location provides a front-row seat to the city’s Independence Day pyrotechnics, so come indulge in fantastic food, groovy tunes, and cold bevies! After all, the only thing that tastes better than a cold beer is freedom.





7-4-23

6p – 12a

985 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA, 95691



redwhitebrew2023.eventbrite.com