Drink and putt for a cause at Flatstick Pub!

Drink and putt for a cause!

Sunday FundRaise will be held each Sunday in November at Flatstick Pub – DOCO to raise funds for Hops & Handlebars. The pub will donate $1 from every beer and $1 from every golf game sold in their monthly event.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini-golf course and rigorous Duffleboard™ course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with fellow civic-minded citizens over the needs of Sacramento’s communities. Guests can learn from Hops & Handlebars representatives how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower its community by hosting Sunday Fundraisers once a month every month with the intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2021.

Flatstick Pub is located at 630 K St #120, Sacramento. The fundraiser will be held on November 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 12pm to 10pm.

Hops & Handlebars is a prostate cancer awareness fundraiser focused on engaging, uniting, and educating the Sacramento community. At Hops & Handlebars, we are passionate about educating men and their families about prostate cancer. We are committed to fostering community by highlighting local Sacramento creatives, makers, and businesses in fundraising efforts via donations and sponsorship; sharing stories about people’s experience with prostate cancer; educating the Sacramento community about prostate cancer prevention, treatment and support; and remembering Dr. Benjamin Pessah by telling his family’s story.