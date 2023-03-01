Now through April 25, guests can look forward to trying out the brand-new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin. Dunkin’ also brought back its fan-favorite Irish Crème Flavored Coffee, just for Dunkin’ Reward members, and the Chocolate Croissant. Dunkin’ is also giving Reward Members more reasons to feel lucky this March with the brand’s new and improved loyalty program, Dunkin’ Rewards. Now through March 31, Dunkin’ Reward Members can enjoy a new collection of can’t-miss offers, including:

FREE Medium Cold Brew (including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew) with any purchase. $2 Medium Iced Coffee (ft. Irish Crème) when guests order ahead, once daily. FREE Carrot Cake Muffin with any beverage purchase when you order ahead* $1 Chocolate Croissant with any beverage purchase*

To create an account, download the Dunkin’ app or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks. The new and improved loyalty program includes increased flexibility on when and how guests use their in-app points, more food and drink rewards and new ways to recognize Dunkin’s most loyal guests.