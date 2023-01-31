Now through February 21st, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy the limited-time winter menu. Guests can look forward to trying the all-new Brown Butter Toffee Latte and Biscuit Bites and getting their hands on fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut, which is back for its 10th year anniversary, along with the delicious Snackin’ Bacon. Dunkin’ is also giving Reward Members more reasons to fall in love with the brand’s new and improved loyalty program, Dunkin’ Rewards. Starting tomorrow, February 1, Dunkin’ Reward Members can enjoy a new collection of can’t-miss offers, including:

Free medium iced coffee with any purchase

Free bakery item with any beverage purchase

Free biscuit bites with any beverage purchase

To create an account, download the Dunkin’ app or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks. The new and improved loyalty program includes increased flexibility on when and how guests use their in-app points, more food and drink rewards and new ways to recognize Dunkin’s most loyal guests.

