E2 Family Winery: Located in Lodi, CA, E2 Family Winery’s history in the winemaking industry dates back over 100 years. The award-winning winery, which has been owned and operated by five generations of the Ehlers family, includes Merlot, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Verdelho, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Burger, and Syrah grapes. Today, they produce over 100,000 cases a year for various labels, including a few of their own.

For more information on our family of wines visit e2familywinery.com





9301 W. HWY 12

Lodi, CA 95242