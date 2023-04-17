Tammy Smitham, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility at Spin Master, joins us to talk about how the company is taking steps to protect the planet and making some of the most popular toys of all time more eco-friendly as part of its Playsponsible initiative!



Rubik’s Re-Cube

MSRP: $12.99 | Age: 8+ | Available on Amazon

Rubik’s Re-Cube is the first 100% recycled Rubik’s 3×3 Cube. It is made from 100% recycled ABS plastic and packaged in 100% recycled cardboard.

GUND Sustainably Soft Friends

MSRP: $20 each | Age: 0+ | Available on GUND.com and Amazon

Our first collection of eco-friendly plush toys is sourced from 100% recycled materials, crafted with luxe, ultra-soft recycled plush, fill and sustainable packaging. Each 13″ plush comes from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Choose from Bay Puppy, Roise Bunny and Clove Bear. Machine-washable.

Mindful Classics Game Collection

MSRP: $14.99 – $23.99 | Ages 8+ | 2+ Players | Available at Amazon

The Mindful Classics line of Games for a Shared Planet™ delivers timeless gameplay with sustainable and eco-friendly fun. The collection includes classic family favorites Chess & Checkers, Double-Six Dominoes, Jumbling Tower, and Four in a Row. Each game is created from responsibly sourced materials—100% FSC certified paper and wood, recycled plastic and renewable bamboo—and comes in plastic-free packaging. The games store inside beautiful bamboo cases with colorful ornate designs that are perfect adornments for any bookshelf or coffee table.