East Sac Chamber of Commerce

Every month East Sac Chamber members gather after hours to catch up, meet new members, do a bit of networking and get an inside glance at a local business.
Membership mixers happen on the third Thursday of every month and provide an opportunity for members to get to know each other and share business contacts all in the friendly confines of a member business.
A benefit to all chamber members, these networking events provide the opportunity for the host to showcase their digs, show off what they do and maybe even boast a little about the services they offer.
The chamber’s golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, October 15 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
East Sacramento Chamber of Commerce
(916) 794-1165
eastsacchamber.org
info@eastsacchamber.org
@eastsacchamber