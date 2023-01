Eat @ Clark’s is a husband and wife catering company that has been in business for almost ten years. They just secured their very first restaurant and are pushing to open soon by catering events and doing open cook days. With Faith and loved ones by their side we know our small family business is sure to gain much success. Come Eat @ Clark’s you won’t regret it!





357 E. Market St Stockton Ca 95202

TITBFLAVORS.COM