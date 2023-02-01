How do you take a classic staple of American dining, the steakhouse, and break down the traditional thinking to create something entirely new and exciting? That was the question that acclaimed chef and restaurateur Sam Marvin (creator of the much-celebrated Los Angeles restaurant Bottega Louie) posed when he decided the time was right to reinvent what has long been the trademarks of the steakhouse genre – masculine vibe, dark rooms, fancy waiters, slabs of oversized beef and overly expensive pricing. The answer became Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse, just opened at the charming Tivoli Village just off of Summerlin Parkway; 15 minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

At Echo & Rig, Marvin introduces a pioneering new concept which will transform the long-held theories behind the steakhouse formula while simultaneously reintroducing the neighborhood butcher shop. The Echo & Rig Butcher Shop is a stunning homage to meat featuring one of the most acclaimed butchers in the country, a large open glass meat locker, vertical displays and an exhibition/demonstration area.

THEIR MISSION –

“People want to find value and quality in every dollar they spend. The butcher shop of late was one where the butcher knew your name and you knew his. Butchering is a lost craft and skill, and one that was highly respected,” notes Marvin. “The butcher was highly regarded because these were items you were feeding to your family and you were able to trust the person selling it to you. Unfortunately, none of that is relevant in today’s markets. We will change that at the Echo & Rig Butcher Shop – it will be a place to stop by on your way out and bring home tomorrow night’s dinner or pop in and have Trevor help you create a great dinner as you head home from work. Either way, we have no doubt that people will be eating the best meats possible and know a bit more about it before they prepare and cook it.”



